 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Response to column

  • 0

Response to column

To the editor:

I would like to make a brief response to a column appearing in the Register & Bee by Cal Thomas on June 25 entitled “The decline of a nation.”

After bloviating about the “erosion of foundational principles that are key to a stable and enduring society,” he then, as usual, complains about belief in the existence of “god” has reached a new low, as well it should.

Then he states the obvious that if you don’t believe in his god (who is a figment of his imagination), “we have to believe in something.”

And we do. Atheists believe in doing what is moral, good and compassionate (at least some of us), not because we are commanded by his god.

In fact, one need only embrace the “categorical imperative” by the great 18th century German philosopher, Immanuel Kant: “act according to the maxim by which you can at the same time will that it should become a universal law.”

People are also reading…

Moreover, his claim that all that is going on in America now is due to the decline of belief in his god is a “correlation,” not a “causation.” One might as well claim that a crowing rooster “causes” the sun to come up. That is a correlation, hardly a “causation!”

John C.H. Laughlin, Danville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Right not abolished

The Supreme Court made a monumental decision to reverse the very controversial Roe v. Wade case made 50 years ago. Because of how the media covered this event, it has divided further this United States of America.

Letter: Yes, there is a God

This is my response to Mr. John Laughlin's letter. I can read my Bible and it tells me there is a God. God speaks to man from the very first page. The Bible does not speak to prove the existence of God by abstract reasoning, but begins with the very act of creation.

Letter: Deeply disturbed

The Florida legislature recently passed, and the governor signed, a Parental Rights in Education Law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert