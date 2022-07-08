Letter: Response to column

Response to column

To the editor:

I would like to make a brief response to a column appearing in the Register & Bee by Cal Thomas on June 25 entitled “The decline of a nation.”

After bloviating about the “erosion of foundational principles that are key to a stable and enduring society,” he then, as usual, complains about belief in the existence of “god” has reached a new low, as well it should.

Then he states the obvious that if you don’t believe in his god (who is a figment of his imagination), “we have to believe in something.”

And we do. Atheists believe in doing what is moral, good and compassionate (at least some of us), not because we are commanded by his god.

In fact, one need only embrace the “categorical imperative” by the great 18th century German philosopher, Immanuel Kant: “act according to the maxim by which you can at the same time will that it should become a universal law.”

Moreover, his claim that all that is going on in America now is due to the decline of belief in his god is a “correlation,” not a “causation.” One might as well claim that a crowing rooster “causes” the sun to come up. That is a correlation, hardly a “causation!”

John C.H. Laughlin, Danville