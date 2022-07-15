Letter: Response to letter

Response to letter To the editor:





I would like to make another brief response to Mr. Glenn Allen’s opinion letter dated July 7 entitled, “Yes there is a God,” where he responded to my earlier letter, “Is there a god?”

His claim that his god created the world is ludicrous. This planet is estimated by scientists (by the way, the word “science,” is a Latin word that means “to know) to be some 4.5 billion to 5 billion years old. There were no gods back then. Mr. Allen can, of course, believe anything he wishes.

His most ridiculous claim is that his god caused all the “the catastrophic events that has plagued earth, both God-made and man-made” to punish us humans for all the sins we have committed and believing there is no god, even little children. I really wonder what sins the children committed that were killed by the millions by Nazi Germany.

Allen is fond of quoting the Bible, as if the people who wrote the Bible knew anything about what we today call “science?” Allen also cites passages from the New Testament Book, The Revelation, it is not Revelation(s).

In that book, the Greek adverb “soon” is quoted several times: 1;1, 3:11, 11:14, 22:12 22:7, 22:20. The last one was supposedly spoken by Jesus, “I am coming soon.”

“Soon” can mean tomorrow, next week, maybe even a couple of months from now. It cannot mean 2,000 years from now. I would also like Mr. Allen explain to me why his god didn’t inform all other peoples who have evolved on this planet who the real “god” is? One of the oldest continuously practiced religion in North America are the Pueblos who live in Arizona and New Mexico. They have been around for some 7,000 years. They practice what is called Kachin or Katina religion in which hundreds of divine beings act as intermediaries between humans and their gods.

Then there are Buddhists who have no gods. And Hindus who have millions, and so it goes.

John Laughlin, Danville