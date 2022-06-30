Letter: Right not abolished

To the editor:

The Supreme Court made a monumental decision to reverse the very controversial Roe v. Wade case made 50 years ago. Because of how the media covered this event, it has divided further this United States of America.

Protests all around this country are erupting saying that women are being denied the constitutional right to have an abortion by this decision of the Supreme Court. If these protesters review what is written in the U.S. Constitution, they would be surprised to see that nowhere is there a provision for an abortion right. The word abortion is nowhere to be found in the constitution. As a matter of fact, if they go and read the Section 1 of the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, it says among other things … “nor shall any state deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, ….” By having an abortion, these women are depriving the babies in their womb the right for life. Some of them are even given the chance to abort at the time of delivery.

The way the president, the speaker of the House, the majority leader in the Senate and some radical members of Congress have reacted to the reversal of Roe v. Wade have undermined the faith of the people on the Supreme Court. The U.S. government has three distinct branches as provided by the Constitution: The legislative branch to make laws, the executive branch to execute the laws and govern, and the judicial branch to check and balance the two branches for the smooth governance of this country. Undermining the faith of the American people on the Supreme Court is not what the founders of this country envisioned.

Just remember that the right to have an abortion was not abolished by the Supreme Court’s decision. It was given back to the states and its residents to decide.

Dr. Rodolfo V. Babiera, Danville