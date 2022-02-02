Letter: Sales tax increase issue going back to voters

To the editor:

There are necessary renovation and construction costs facing Pittsylvania County Schools that we don’t currently have the resources to fund. As a way to cover these costs, a referendum for a 1% sales tax increase will be on the ballot in November.

This Board of Supervisors fully supports our Pittsylvania County Schools. Our schools are consistently accredited, and our division ranks among the best in the commonwealth. We are proud of Pittsylvania County Schools and determined to continue increasing our local contributions.

Yet there are significant and necessary renovation and construction costs facing the school system that we don’t currently have the resources to fund. As a way to cover these costs, a referendum for a 1% sales tax increase for school capital costs will be on the ballot in November. If approved, all of the proceeds from this tax would be used exclusively for needed school capital costs, which include the renovations of classrooms, development of new mobile units, and new roofs and HVAC systems, among other things.

As you probably remember, a similar measure failed by just 14 votes in 2021. We voted to put this question on the ballot again this year for a few reasons. First off, we believe that the incredibly thin margin of defeat shows that there is community support for such a tax. Second, we believe that a sales tax increase, which applies to county residents as well as those that are passing through or doing business here, is a fair tax that won’t disproportionately affect one group. Lastly, we don’t have other great options to pay for these capital needs.

One way or another, these projects are necessary, and it's our job to come up with the needed funding to pay for them. We believe that this sales tax increase represents the best option to do that. We are hopeful that better marketing and public outreach will help this 1% sales tax increase pass this time around. We believe that this tax, which is spread more equally across our community, will ultimately benefit our school system without placing any additional burden on county property owners.

Vic Ingram, chair of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors