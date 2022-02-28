Letter: Sanctions can't prevent what's already begun

To the editor:

Sanctions! What idiocy?

Sanctions cannot prevent something from happening if it has already happened. And sanctions will never deter Putin. The Russian leader has a different value system from the rest of the civilized world and is not going to follow the rules unless they work to give him an advantage. His word isn’t worth the paper it is printed on.

Sanctions will only bring suffering and hardship to the people of the world, Russia first and then our friends and finally the rest of us as Putin reacts and takes out his vengeance.

Note the wealthy and powerful people will not be affected unless they are directly affected.

If Russia must be punished, stop educating their students, expel all of the Russian nationals and seize all of their holding here in the states and stop buying Russian oil. Find a replacement.

Also, if Russia insists on acting contrary to civilized norms, maybe they should be expelled from the United Nations security consul. Their membership really doesn’t help the rest of the civilized world. Russia could also be shunned and not permitted to participate in any international gatherings. No sports, no political organizations, none of them.

This should also be applied to China as well.

The Russian people have to take action and oust Putin, but the problem is with the Russian system. He will only be replaced by another power mad dictator.

As Ukraine falls into chaos there is talk of shipping more weapons in to arm the resistance. What idiocy! Meanwhile our president is wasting his time picking his nominee for the Supreme Court which does not yet have an opening. And President Biden apparently believes sanctions will have the same affect as bullets and bombs. Again what idiocy.

Harvey Minnick, Danville