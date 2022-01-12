Letter: Say it loudly with a smile

Say it with a smile To the editor:





The Jan. 6 anniversary cherished by Democrats is over. Their legislative agenda is based on the illusion everyone opposing them is an “insurrectionist.” Democrats want to replace our political system with new definitions for government, ethics, morality, equality and lifestyle in America.

Democrats used the pandemic to pull a coup d’état to get rid of a president in 2020. Now with narrow control of Congress, they want to pass legislation federalizing elections to expand their coup d’état under the false flag guise of voting rights. They’ll even blow up the senate filibuster to achieve democrat control forever.

Under Trump, every COVID death was blamed on him, nearing criminality. Under “Big-Guy” Biden, variants just moved too fast to get in front of, and Fauci is still considered an “expert.”

Biden said in a presidential debate, “Anyone responsible for that many deaths [2020] should not remain president.” He said at the Democratic convention, “If this president [Trump] is reelected, cases and deaths will remain far too high. I’ll develop and deploy rapid tests with immediate results.” In fact, more COVID deaths occurred in 2021 under Biden than Trump in 2020. Anyone tried to buy a rapid test lately? Never mind.

“Let’s Go Brandon” is not like Democrat slurs of Trump. It’s embrocation for the parent angry kids are taught they’re inherently racist; for the hospital employee fired because of mandates; for the working taxpayer angry government gives millions to disincentivize work; for the cop villainized when criminals go free; for everyone paying more for gas and oil because government pushes unrealistic green dreams; for the senior on fixed income watching expenses skyrocket because of inflation; and for college students tired of Marxist indoctrination.

“Let’s Go Brandon” is not offensive. It was born of pure serendipity of American life, improbably created, yet embraced by millions. It symbolizes the American majority ready to take their country back from radical, one-party government overreach desiring to fundamentally change their country.

Say it loudly with a smile.

David V. Mantiply,

Pittsylvania County