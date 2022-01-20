Letter: School mask mandate

To the editor:

Opposition to schools requiring children to wear a mask reminds me of another debate.

When Virginia considered banning smoking in restaurants, people complained that they had a right to smoke wherever they pleased. I agree that people had a right to smoke wherever they pleased as long as their smoke did not enter my nostril. Their freedom ended where my nose began.

I feel something similar regarding a parent’s right to say whether their child will wear a mask. They have a right to say as long as they can assure me that my child, grandchild, child’s teacher or classmate will not have to breathe a droplet spewed into the air by their child.

Those invisible droplets can be the cause of a viral infection, and for me those who oppose masks for their children need to provide scientific evidence that I accept that their choice is safe.

Removing the mandate is interesting because for many parents who do not have the income for expensive private schools or the time to homeschool, they have little choice but to send their children to a school where other children may be unvaccinated and not wearing a mask.

Roy N. Ford, Danville