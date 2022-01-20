 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: School mask mandate

  • 0

To the editor:

Opposition to schools requiring children to wear a mask reminds me of another debate.

When Virginia considered banning smoking in restaurants, people complained that they had a right to smoke wherever they pleased. I agree that people had a right to smoke wherever they pleased as long as their smoke did not enter my nostril. Their freedom ended where my nose began.

I feel something similar regarding a parent’s right to say whether their child will wear a mask. They have a right to say as long as they can assure me that my child, grandchild, child’s teacher or classmate will not have to breathe a droplet spewed into the air by their child.

Those invisible droplets can be the cause of a viral infection, and for me those who oppose masks for their children need to provide scientific evidence that I accept that their choice is safe.

Removing the mandate is interesting because for many parents who do not have the income for expensive private schools or the time to homeschool, they have little choice but to send their children to a school where other children may be unvaccinated and not wearing a mask.

People are also reading…

Roy N. Ford, Danville

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Follow the same rules

The voting rights legislation has nothing to do with voters' rights and has everything to do with lessening the integrity of the vote and would make voter fraud much more rampant. It is just another case of calling it one thing when it’s actually something else.

Letter: Deliver us from the 2022 dumpster fire

The dumpster fire 2021 is ending. "Big-Guy" Biden set records. His COVID plan was mandating vaccines resulting in more COVID deaths than under Trump. We’re all in a vaccine trial. Fauci and drug companies will tell us what side-effects to expect in 20-25 years. Biden used his inspiring Christmas message to instill fear and death in America. His incompetence wasn’t coincidence.

Letter: A Christmas miracle

Hello, my name is Faye Brandon, and recently my daughter unselfishly gave her cousin a gift of life for Christmas.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert