We saw them all today.

In their little smiles and gleaming eyes and cloaks of love. Their parents had done a good job passing on something. Something that was without fanfare, accolades, prestige and hierarchy.

They passed on the priceless power of just being. Being in the moment, being in their own happy self, being with others in harmony.

For a quick minute or two we saw what a lifetime of love could do.

Thank you, kids!

Frank Fulton, Danville