Letter: Sending a message

Wow! Have I been magically transported to Nazi Germany with its SS troops? Or have I been transported to the Soviet Union/Russia with its KGB? Communist China? Venezuela? Cuba?

The United States Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have raided the home of a former president, the leader of the opposition political party.

This is what happens in totalitarian countries where any opposition is destroyed. The Democrats/leftists have sent a message that, “If you oppose us, we will destroy you.” The DOJ/FBI will surely produce reasons to justify this unprecedented intrusion. Just remember this is the DOJ/FBI that encouraged the “Russian collusion” hoax even though there was never any evidence.

This is the DOJ/FBI that dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop scandal as “Russian disinformation” even though there was a mountain of evidence. This is the DOJ/FBI that held conservatives for months without trial because they trespassed on government property, while doing nothing to violent rioters across the country who burned buildings, including an attempt to burn a government building with law enforcement personnel inside.

It is common for leftist totalitarian governments to use their secret police to eliminate all political opposition. It is unprecedented in the United States. In Nazi Germany, Hitler used the SS and the “brown shirts” (roving gangs) to intimidate and eliminate all opposition. The leftists/Democrats are trying to do the same thing here.

Now the Democrats plan to pass a bill that will add tens of thousands of IRS agents. This will give the IRS almost unlimited power to financially destroy any who question them. For those people who say, “Don’t cheat on your taxes and you have nothing to worry about,” that just means you have never dealt with the IRS.

It is scary that 81 million people voted for this and indications are the vast majority of those people will vote the same way in November. But, then, Hitler was elected and evidenced by the fact he was removed from power by external forces, not internal dissent, suggests a large segment of the German population supported the elimination of those who opposed his regime. How many of those 81 million voters will blindly follow their Democrat/leftist masters and how many will correctly recognize that we stand at the edge of the abyss?

Bill Lawrence, Danville