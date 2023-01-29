Letter: Setting the record straight

Recently, state Sen. Frank Ruff wrote a piece suggesting that I failed to recruit Apple to come to Mecklenburg County when I was governor. Let me correct him.

As governor, I worked hard to get Apple to Southside, even working to make a critical change to Virginia tax laws to make Virginia competitive for data centers. Then Apple chose to go to North Carolina. But the tax change we successfully made was a significant factor in Microsoft choosing the same site a year later. And it has led Virginia to become the global leader in data centers.

Bringing jobs to Virginia should always be a Virginia governor’s leading priority. I’m glad that the work we did when Apple was interested paved the way for new industries in Southside and all over the Commonwealth. As senator, I’m going to keep working to bring jobs to Virginia.

Tim Kaine, U.S. senator