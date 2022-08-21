 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Shame for printing letter

Shame on the editor of the Register & Bee for printing Harvey O. Minnick Jr.'s letter published on Tuesday.

The issue of expressing one's beliefs in a country that cherishes the right of free speech or difference of opinion is not my concern. In Harvey's letter are adjectival thrusts; "Banana Republic," "foolishness," "hacks" and "heads must roll."

These words do not describe a community or a nation with a bright future. They do not represent journalistic excellence or thoughtful critical thinking.

Shame on our editor.

Robert Jiranek, Danville

