Letter: Shame for printing letter

Shame on the editor of the Register & Bee for printing Harvey O. Minnick Jr.'s letter published on Tuesday.
The issue of expressing one's beliefs in a country that cherishes the right of free speech or difference of opinion is not my concern. In Harvey's letter are adjectival thrusts; "Banana Republic," "foolishness," "hacks" and "heads must roll."
These words do not describe a community or a nation with a bright future. They do not represent journalistic excellence or thoughtful critical thinking.
Shame on our editor.
Robert Jiranek, Danville