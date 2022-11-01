Letter: Silverman for school board

I write this letting in support of Dr. Keith Silverman for Danville School Board. I have known Dr. Silverman for 15 years and can vouch for his integrity, character and intellect.

Dr. Silverman has a genuine and lifelong interest in Danville. He was born and raised here, and has spent much of his adult life here.

Dr. Silverman’s academic achievements are impressive. He was educated K-12 in the Danville city school system culminating with graduation from George Washington High School. He possesses two undergraduate degrees — a philosophy degree from Washington and Lee and an English degree from Averett. He has two graduate degrees — a master’s degree in philosophy from Vanderbilt University and Ph.D. in philosophy from Tulane University. These academic achievements prepare him well for the appointment to Danville School Board he seeks.

Dr. Silverman chose education as his profession and has enjoyed immense success. His resume includes a more than 10 years on faculty at Tulane University. We in the city of Danville are privileged now to have Dr. Silverman on faculty at Danville Community College.

Dr. Silverman has a passion for education considering himself not just a teacher/professor but also a lifelong student in the never-ending process of learning. He understands the process of learning. He has vision for the Danville City Schools and desperately wants to see the city schools turn in a more positive direction. Dr. Silverman has experience and wisdom to provide leadership in the process of educating the children of this community. I feel confident he will take serious his charge if elected to serve on the Danville City School Board.

Please turn out Nov. 8 and elect Dr. Keith Silverman to the Danville City School Board.

Dr. Sydney M. Harris, Danville