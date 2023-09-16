On our way to the Danville Casino entrance, we were warned about the cigarette smoke.

As a non-smoker the smoke hit me right in the face — it was bad. We did a quick walk through, with our COVID-19 mask and left. We went back the next morning (Sunday) and it wasn't as bad.

We even found a Blackjack table where no one was smoking. It stayed that way until we left.

I know we are not going to see a smoke-free casino, but what about a few no smoking table games? We left with more than we came in with so we will be returning next week.

Robert Kingery, Richmond