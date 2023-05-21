I have read Mr. Carson’s letter published in the Sunday, May 14, paper dated.

I do not think Mr. Carson has a clue about what is a handout and what is a payback.

He states that social security is akin to the welfare system. I fail to see how he can even rationalize that. I have paid, out of every paycheck I have ever earned, for the Social Security benefits I receive.

Can you show me where anyone receiving welfare benefits ever paid anything for them?

You also believe that Social Security should be based on what your income is. Well, I just happen to believe it is, or to be more exact, what my income was.

My Social Security benefits are based on what I earned and paid into it all my life. Not everyone gets the same amount of money. I wonder who is getting the bigger piece of the pie? The seniors on Social Security, who paid for their benefit, or the welfare recipients who have not paid anything?

Then again, I probably don’t want to know. If Mr. Carson wants to fix something, he should help elect representatives from a party that doesn’t create a class of poor people to buy votes from.

Johnnie W. Scott, Danville,