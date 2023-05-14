I have followed the debate between the opposing camps, Republicans vs. Democrats, respecting the federal budget.

From my perspective, as one of the growing number of Independents, mutually agreeable compromises can be reached. Let’s consider Social Security.

Basically, Social Security is akin to the Welfare system. Both are financed by tax dollars. Both were meant to act as a helping hand for those unable to support themselves. As such, like Welfare distribution, Social Security benefits should be provided only to those in need. Currently, 12% of Americans over 65 rely on Social Security for 90% of their annual income. Up to 40% of Americans over 65 require Social Security benefits to augment outside income. That leaves tens of millions of retirees in little to no need of federal assistance.

What if we considered the distribution of Social Security in the same framework as Welfare: to be distributed only according to need? My suggestion would be to base monthly Social Security allotments on the outside income of the individual. For example, if the outside income, separate from Social Security, is $75,000 or greater, Social Security payments would decrease proportionately and be completely phased out when that income reaches $100,000.

Feasibly, this scenario could save the country, and Social Security, tens of billions of dollars. I am not an accountant, but surely this idea is worth pursuing.

Jeffrey R. Carson, Danville