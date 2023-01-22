Letter: Special counsels for everyone

It seems to me the real questions are, was the law broken? Was there criminal intent? Was any damage done to our nation’s security? And most importantly, what should be done about it?

First, President Donald Trump clearly should not have those documents, but President Joe Biden also should not have the documents.

Second, was there any criminal intent? I think not. I have no clue as to why Trump was so determined to keep the documents. It probably has something to do with his bloated ego. And as for Biden, he carelessly lost track of the documents. What they were doing in a closet paid for by the Communist Chinese for six years is very suspicious.

Third, regarding damage assessment, Trump never lost custody of his documents. They were mishandled but they were never exposed and were safeguarded by the Secret Service so there is virtually no chance of harm being done. The same cannot be said about the Biden documents. They were lost and moved about and stored in insecure public locations. So there was plenty of opportunity for harm. Not proven, but again, an opportunity for wrongdoing.

Fourth, what should be done? The current Department of Justice has clearly been operating with a double standard and will never do anything that would harm the Democratic Party. As a result, many of the people have lost confidence in our government. If the past provides any clue, nothing will happen nothing at all.

There are some people who believe this may be a way for the Democrats to move the president out of the way for the next election while others say the documents were planted, but these are only conspiracy theories and I’ll leave it to you to speculate on it.

Harvey O. Minnick Jr., Danville