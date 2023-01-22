Letter: Step up, Danville

After watching the Danville City Council meeting this week, I felt compelled to write this.

First of all, let me clarify that I am a resident of Pittsylvania County. I was born and raised in Danville, I stay informed, and I’m deeply concerned and interested about the many issues Danville has. I do, in fact, have many, many close friends who are currently Danville firefighters and/or have retired from the Danville Fire Department.

I was impressed seeing all the fire fighters who showed up and several of them came forward and spoke to express their concerns at the council meeting. These firefighters are obviously very passionate about their jobs and serving the city. Sadly, I was very disappointed and shocked to hear what they are having to endure and what they had to say about their less than adequate pay.

Danville has a big problem on its hands regarding fire fighter salaries.

Clearly something needs to be done and done quickly to increase the pay for these hard working, dedicated people. Simply “looking into” the pay scales and “conducting studies” on them doesn’t pay their bills and it clearly doesn’t help retain the current department staff. It’s much too late for all this “merry-go-round.” These are very sincere, dedicated individuals who deserve the money and should not have to continue to plead for it each year. I know from all the friends I have who have been employed in the past and retired, or left for better pay in other cities, and the individuals who are currently employed in the fire department. They go through very rigorous training and testing to make the “team” and continuing classes and tests to stay qualified to advance in rank in the department as most of them desire to do. All this needs to be recognized!

Another very important point I want to stress, and this was also mentioned Tuesday night, is recruiting issues in regards to pay as well as increased and enhanced benefits that are badly needed. If the city doesn’t make it attractive and competitive with much better pay and better benefits, how can Danville attract the best qualified “top-notch” applicants? The time to conduct pay scale studies is long over, and by now all the city leaders clearly know what needs to be done and implemented quickly. If not, they are turning a blind eye to the issue and ignoring the obvious.

All this being said, the city of Danville needs to step up and act and act quickly to get competitive with pay and benefits to have a first-class fire department as the residents need.

I sincerely hope that the city takes this matter seriously and moves quickly to get these critical issues resolved and help the fire department staff get the pay they deserve! Step up, Danville, and show your fire department you care!

Daryl Rigney, Danville