Letter: Still like the feel of the printed newspaper

To the editor:

Thank you for the timely editorial on “our digital journalism journey.”

Indeed, every aspect of our lives seems to be consumed by the “warp-speed change in technological advances.” One obviously must keep up or be run over.

However, there are a few dinosaurs left out here who thrive on a morning walk to fetch the paper, then sitting down with it and a hot cup of coffee, shaking it out and seeing if the world is still here (without squinting, scrolling and hoping for battery life on a tiny device.)

Most of these dinosaurs managed to survive to adulthood (and even get through school) without a computer, much less a smartphone. The paper “Paper” is soothing, reminiscent of a simpler time when every single day doesn’t present a new challenge of surviving in a world where even reaching a human being can be an exercise in frustration.

Yes, we CAN keep up-but sometimes we just don’t want to HAVE to.

I hope the paper “Paper” isn’t driven to extinction.

Linda Worsley, Chatham