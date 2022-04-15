Letter: Suffering consequences of elections

The consequences To the editor:





Elections have consequences. That is why it is crucial that we elect the right person to lead us. The people suffer the consequences of how their elected leaders manage the affairs of the nation.

Just like any ordinary citizen of this great country, I worry about things that affect me on a daily basis. I worry about how much a gallon of gasoline costs every time I fill up my car so I can visit my daughter in Durham, North Carolina. I worry about the prices of food when I stop for lunch and dinner along the way.

Because of inflation, prices of things have gone up. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation has gone from 6.2% in October to 6.8% in November to 7% in December to 7.5% in January to 7.9% in February and then to 8.5% in March ushering in a 40-year high inflation rate. Because of these rates of inflation, food prices as of the March Consumer Price Index of meats have gone up 15%, eggs 11%, milk 13%, fruits 10%, vegetables 6%, and fats and oils 15%. And, the price of gas has gone up 48%, utilities up 22%, electricity up 11%, and propane and kerosene up 25%. The inflation rate of 8.5% is higher than the increase in wages of 5.6%. So, ordinary citizens like me are suffering. We are given some degree of tax increase.

I have lived in Danville for some 30 years or so. I have always tried to look for cheaper prices of gasoline to fill my car up. This is the first time that I have seen gasoline prices at $4 or more in Danville. It is interesting to note that when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.42. A year after, in February, the price went up to $3.61 and then this March the price was $4.32.

What really bothers me is that the president is attributing the all around rise in prices to the Ukraine invasion by Vladimir Putin of Russia. President Biden thinks the American people are stupid. And, like a typical liberal, he blames others for a failure in his policies. I certainly hope that President Biden and his advisers soon see what is happening in this the greatest country that he and his fellow Democrat liberals are trying to change and destroy!

Rodolfo V. Babiera, M.D., Danville