Letter: Summer of rage

To the editor:

Democrats Summer-of-Rage II is underway as the "extremist political party" takes to the streets in violent protests again. Spoiled, whining, extremist Democrats defame, attack, burn, throw rocks, bricks, urine bottles and paint on buildings before setting them ablaze in their response to how our democratic government works.

They’ll even cross the country to try and assassinate you if you disagree with them.

Meanwhile, at the 2022-G7 meeting, in the luxurious Bavarian Alps, the meeting last year where newly elected President Joe "Big-Guy" Biden, shuffled around mumbling, “America is back.” This year, G7 leaders see confirmation "Big-Guy" is an execrable, puerile twerp in an empty suit.

The EU recently signed an economically, and prophetically significant agreement, to purchase Israel’s natural gas via Egypt, thereby ending dependence on Russian gas. Read Ezekiel, Chapter 38, for reference. This agreement hasn’t gone unnoticed in Moscow.

EU and the world could’ve secured American natural gas before "Big-Guy" sold out to suicidal, environmental green-lunacy. Disgracefully, "Big-Guy" would crawl to beg Saudi, Iranian and Venezuelan dictators than admit his energy policies hurt America.

"Big-Guy" is ignorant of many things, especially oil markets. U.S. refineries are running at 95% capacity when 88% is considered safe long-term. Four are now barred from restarting by "Big-Guy" by delaying permits and regulatory hurdles.

If you invested the $0.14 "Big-Guy" saved you last July 4th, it’s gone. This year, hamburgers/hot dogs are up 12%; buns up 10%; chicken wings/breasts up 38% and 24% respectively; drumsticks up 12%; and beer up 25%. Ouch!

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County