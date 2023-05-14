Friday marked Child Care Provider Appreciation Day.

Celebrated the Friday before Mother’s Day every year, the day provides an opportunity to share our deep thanks for early childhood professionals who support the growth and development of our youngest children all while allowing parents to support their families and enabling businesses to thrive.

Child care providers play an important role in supporting Virginia children, families, communities and economy. Without child care providers, many parents could not stay in the workforce, which in turn impacts their family’s financial security.

And without a stable workforce, our businesses struggle to retain workers and our economy suffers. Most importantly, without quality child care providers, our kids may not be exposed to engaging learning environments or develop the foundational skills they need to succeed in kindergarten and beyond.

As a parent myself, I am grateful for my child care provider because she fills the gap in my absence. My child care provider provides a loving and safe environment by allowing my child to develop healthy social skills outside of the home.

Unfortunately, child care providers across Virginia face a business with challenging cost structures and largely don’t have the resources they need to succeed. Now more than ever, Virginia’s child care providers deserve greater investments in early childhood education.

Child care providers — the workforce behind the workforce — deserve our immense gratitude and support.

To every child care provider reading this, we sincerely appreciate the work you do and will continue advocating for greater investment in our child care system and support for all early childhood professionals.

Maya Connor, Danville