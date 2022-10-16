Letter: Support for sales tax

At a recent high school football game, I had the opportunity to talk with fans about the 1% sales tax referendum. The majority of those in the group were very supportive and could not understand why anyone would vote against the referendum that would fund school construction and renovation. “Why” they asked would a person vote against our children, their safety and their educational environment. “Why” would a person vote against improving our community and our future economic growth.

There were three people in the group that made it clear that they wanted no more taxes, the county should cut the budget in other areas to fund the building upgrades, and our schools should not be wasteful with its money and take better care of its buildings.

Of course, we do not want more taxes. We want to keep what we earn and control how we spend the few dollars we have. But, we are a society, a community that cares about our neighbors and knows that when we come together we can create better than we can alone.

Until my daughter entered kindergarten in 1985, I did not pay much attention to Pittsylvania County Schools. But, that one event led to decades of personal investment in and appreciation for our teachers and administrators who have created a scholarly environment where our children have thrived.

Pittsylvania County Schools has never received an abundance of financial support. Only in recent years has Pittsylvania County expanded its investment in educating our children. Currently, Pittsylvania County Schools ranks 34 out of 132 Virginia school divisions in academic achievement but only 101 out of 132 school divisions in local funding for fiscal year 2021.

Our school system is one of the county’s largest employers with 1,465 employees for the fiscal year 2022. Approximately 83% of the PCS 2022 operating budget, less any federal funds or grants, is for salaries and benefits. This line item supports 863 classroom teachers, guidance counselors, librarians and teacher aids; 72 school-based administrative positions; 187 bus drivers and bus aides; 187 school support positions (cafeteria staff, custodians, nurses and other school support personnel); 28 maintenance staff for the school division; and 34 division administrative positions. A few other positions are funded by federal funds.

That left 17% of our operating budget for all other expenses, utilities, fuel, supplies, equipment, technology, software, repairs and maintenance and any savings for renovation, repair and replacement projects.

Over the past five years, our PCS leaders have struggled to generate a little over $8 million in savings that funded roof replacements and repairs, ballfield lighting, maintenance storage facility, drainfield and wastewater expansion, year-end maintenance projects and replacement of fleet vehicles. This money comes from “living within our budget,” tightening our belt and saving during the year to meet some of these needs that are not in the annual budget.

PCS has no extra budget funds to cut and has always cherished every dollar it received. Now, we, the voters, have an opportunity to ensure funding is available for construction and renovation. We know what is needed, we know the impact it will have on our children, and we understand how it will influence economic development opportunities.

Pittsylvania County Schools is a good steward of the money we invest. I am Martha Walker, a resident of the Dan River District, and I am voting “yes” on Nov. 8 for the 1% sales tax referendum.

Martha A. Walker,

Dan River District