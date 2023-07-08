Regarding the SCOTUS ruling:

Characterizing this as a “gay rights defeat” illustrates perfectly why our society needs this and more of a hand of rebuke against this leftist government ideological agenda that insists on the rights of certain “protected” group identity people over others.

Forcing a directly expressive agent into expressing content that they believe to be abhorrent is a sport for some leftist activists, and this is a form of abuse.

The content in this case includes matters of sexuality.

Equality must be for everyone and must not be more equal for others than for this individual woman.

No “LGBT community” people are harmed, marginalized, suppressed or defrauded in this case any more than the inconvenience of having to click the next link, call the next digital content — slash — website creator in the realm of thousands.

Every reasonable person reading up on this knows this to be the case, but unfortunately, some believe that they are the champions — they are the champions — and they can dominate, force, and have their way with others, forcing their sexual content down their throats, so to speak.

I believe a polite society has had enough of this.

Martin Fisher, Hurt