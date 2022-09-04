Letter: Take action to prevent suicides

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

As a volunteer advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, I am calling on my members of Congress to pass legislation to prevent suicides and support crisis care.

As an attempts survivor, this month of awareness is very important to me. I share my story in hopes of empowering others to talk about their mental health and seek help when needed. We would love for everyone to join us at the Danville-SouthCentral Out of the Darkness Walk as we offer hope and healing to those affected by suicide and raise funds for much needed resources and trainings in our area.

The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline must be sustainably funded so that confidential, voluntary services by trained counselors are accessible. H.R.7116, the 988 Implementation Act, would provide federal funding and guidance to states for 988 crisis services across the nation.

An alternative to 911 for mental health crises, 988 connects callers to Lifeline centers. These centers de-escalate 98% of crisis calls without dispatching emergency services. Well-resourced crisis support systems can connect callers with local resources, including someone to talk to (call centers), someone to respond (mobile crisis teams) and somewhere to go (crisis stabilization centers). We must ensure that every state has the capacity to provide comprehensive crisis response services to help save lives.

For more information, go to afsp.org/988.

Join me in urging Congress to take action to #StopSuicide!

Lorrie Eanes-Brooks, Danville