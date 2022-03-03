 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Taking issues with letter

To the editor:

I would like to make a brief response to Mr. Bill Lawrence’s letter, “Tragic situations,” (page A4, March 1) where he compared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the unarmed (as far as I know) immigrants seeking refuge by crossing our southern border.

He then makes a totally ridiculous claim that “If the Democrats were in charge of the Ukrainian government, the invading Russians would have been reclassified as ‘undocumented immigrants, given welfare and food stamps, and transported throughout Ukraine.’” Any claim that begins the preposition “if” is totally hypothetical and unproven. (If it had not rained yesterday I would not have gotten wet. Well maybe, but maybe, one of the many deer that come into my backyard every morning, walked up to me and peed on my shoes!).

Lawrence also claimed that “it is tragic” that 81 million Americans voted for Biden (and I am proud to have been one of them). Mr. Lawrence, there is nothing tragic about our democratic processes. I do not know what shape our country would be in if Trump had been reelected, but based on his actions when he was, I doubt they would have been in the best interest of our secular, democratic republic.

John C. H. Laughlin, Danville

