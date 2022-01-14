Letter: Testing and treating the virus

Testing and treating To the editor:





My wife and I were exposed to a friend who tested positive to the COVID-19 infection about three weeks ago.

We immediately looked for an over-the-counter self testing kit here in Danville only to find out that all kits in pharmacies were sold out. So, we decided to register for a PCR test online but had encountered difficulties in registering. Eventually we were able to do so at Walgreens at the Piney Forest store and were given a Jan. 11 appointment. We were able to buy a home self testing kit later on before our Jan. 11 schedule and decided to test ourselves five days after our exposure even though we did not have any symptoms. We tested negative.

We knew of a friend who had gone to visit relatives in New Jersey and came back to Danville a few days only to have COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive for the virus. Knowing about how monoclonal antibody is effective as cure for the infection, they searched for where to get the antibody but none was available here in Danville, also in South Boston and in Martinsville.

President Joe Biden keeps on saying that “this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated” so he encourages all Americans to get vaccinated because when vaccinated and boosted they will not get the infection. Unfortunately, one can still get the COVID infection even if fully vaccinated and boosted. At this point in time, at least 75% of the population have received at least one vaccine dose. And, that overall, 63% of Americans have been fully vaccinated. Are these numbers enough that we can say that the USA has reached that percentage needed to have “herd immunity” that experts say will help in preventing the spread of the COVID infection? What is the “herd immunity threshold” (HIT) of this corona (omicron) virus? I don’t think anybody yet knows this!

Experts say that if the proportion of the population that is immune to the disease is greater than this threshold (HIT) the spread of the disease will decline. So, it begs the question: What percentage of a population needs to be immune in order to achieve herd immunity? Mayo Clinic says it varies from disease to disease. The more contagious the disease is, the greater the proportion of the population that needs to be immune to stop its spread. And, we already know that the omicron variant is very contagious. A friend of ours have told us that in their place of work the incidence of positivity was 70%. Mayo Clinic mentioned as an example, measles, which is a highly contagious illness, it is estimated that 94% of the population has to be immune to interrupt the chain of transmission.

So, it puzzles me as a medical doctor, that there seems to be no effort at all by the administration in developing more testing kits and more therapeutics for this virus. It seems as though the president only has a one-track mind. He is of the belief that only vaccines help! Unfortunately, some of us Americans don’t want to be vaccinated either because of religious beliefs or fear of complications. It is their choice! You can’t force them by issuing mandates.

It is our hope that the president and his health advisers soon realize to go more with the development of more therapeutic drugs and more accessible kits so one and all can do their own testing at home. It is our belief that only those who have symptoms need to be tested and those who are sick need to be treated!

Rodolfo V. Babiera, M.D., Danville