Letter: Thank you for your support, prayers and your vote

Thank you for support, prayers

I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone in our region who supported me during my campaign for Pittsylvania County School Board. I found it incredible how so many people in the Callands/Gretna district cast their very important vote for me, it was inspiring!

Thank you for your support, prayers and your vote. In 2020 I felt a call to run for school board. It was funny because up until the last few years leading up to then, I never thought of the school board as very important. I took time to start educating myself and learning more about America’s education system, through this learning process I learned that I was wrong in my thinking. I believe over the last few years, many people started realizing the importance of them as well. I believe that school boards are one of the most important boards and the fact that we in Pittsylvania County can cast our votes for school board members is important, because not too far away in cities like Lynchburg, citizens are unable to vote for school board members, instead these offices are appointed by City Council members.