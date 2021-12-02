Letter: Thank you for your support, prayers and your vote

 Skip to main content
To the editor:

I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone in our region who supported me during my campaign for Pittsylvania County School Board. I found it incredible how so many people in the Callands/Gretna district cast their very important vote for me, it was inspiring!

Thank you for your support, prayers and your vote. In 2020 I felt a call to run for school board. It was funny because up until the last few years leading up to then, I never thought of the school board as very important. I took time to start educating myself and learning more about America’s education system, through this learning process I learned that I was wrong in my thinking. I believe over the last few years, many people started realizing the importance of them as well. I believe that school boards are one of the most important boards and the fact that we in Pittsylvania County can cast our votes for school board members is important, because not too far away in cities like Lynchburg, citizens are unable to vote for school board members, instead these offices are appointed by City Council members.

I ran for school board and I am so thankful for this experience. I felt God calling me and I obeyed Him.

I am 29 years old, I’m single and I do not have children. I went to a private school and was homeschooled growing up. These were not issues that I felt would stop me, but they are issues that could stop you from doing something like this. I stepped out of my comfort zone and put myself out there.

So many times we think that the situation must be perfect before we step out of our comfort zones. Many times we retreat to the security of our comfort zones. But I assure you, it is incredibly rewarding to step out of your comfort zone. I want to encourage you to take time and learn more about America’s education system.

While I did not win the election, I believe it went the way it was supposed to go. I will continue to advocate for children, and for the protection of parental rights. I stand by what I have spoken about and I stand by the need to have vocal and active conservatives on school boards across America. I would take it even a step further to say we need to elect Christian men and women to the boards as well. This was not the end for me, and I will continue to follow where the Lord guides me. Meanwhile, I will prayerfully start encouraging conservative men and women to take action and run for local offices.

Together we can change the direction of our country, and it starts with you. Do something brave.

Jacob Hancock, Pittsville

