Letter: Thank you, Goodyear

As an 83-year-old retired salaried employee, I’d like to thank Goodyear for locating here and giving so many people better wages and benefits.

I’m not a college graduate and I don’t have the figures on how much infusion of dollars went into the local economy, but I do realize how much a better life it gave my children and relatives and local business.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Dec. 15, 1965, and on March 10, 1966, construction started. The first tire was cured on Nov. 25, 1966. People came to Goodyear from other business after 15 to 20 years and started off with higher wages and a whole lot better benefits. On March 16, 1968, Factory Magazine named Goodyear-Danville one of the top 10 Outstanding Manufacturing Plants completed in 1967 out of 1500 others. The experts, hands on hourly workers, area what actually made this possible.

Again, thank you for coming to Danville area.

Alfred W. Finney, Providence, North Carolina