 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Thank you, Goodyear

  • 0

As an 83-year-old retired salaried employee, I’d like to thank Goodyear for locating here and giving so many people better wages and benefits.

I’m not a college graduate and I don’t have the figures on how much infusion of dollars went into the local economy, but I do realize how much a better life it gave my children and relatives and local business.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Dec. 15, 1965, and on March 10, 1966, construction started. The first tire was cured on Nov. 25, 1966. People came to Goodyear from other business after 15 to 20 years and started off with higher wages and a whole lot better benefits. On March 16, 1968, Factory Magazine named Goodyear-Danville one of the top 10 Outstanding Manufacturing Plants completed in 1967 out of 1500 others. The experts, hands on hourly workers, area what actually made this possible.

Again, thank you for coming to Danville area.

People are also reading…

Alfred W. Finney, Providence, North Carolina

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: A caring pharmacist

It was with dismay and shock that I, along with the remainder of Danville, learned the pharmacist and owner of Piedmont Infusion, Jacob Patter…

Letter: What the ban does

Recently the United States House of Representatives redefined AR-15 styled firearms as "assault weapons" and by a 217 to 213 vote banned them.

Letter: Voting for sales tax

I am a resident of the Westover District who is voting in favor of the 1% sales tax referendum for school building improvements.

Letter: Voting yes in November

I am watching, reading and listening to the discussions over the November vote for a 1% sales tax for school repair or construction. As is the…

Letter: It's your choice

Granted that faith cannot be proved, what harm will come to me if I gamble on the truth, there is a God, and it proves false? But suppose ther…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert