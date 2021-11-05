Letter: Thanks for making our HOWEL event a success

We estimate over 1,200 people attended HOWEL throughout the day, dwarfing our highest expectations. We received numerous compliments for both our variety of activities as well as the diversity of the crowd. We are thrilled that the vision of the organizing committee resonated with the public and that we were able to entertain and enrich so many of our community members.

On behalf of BookEnds, I would like to thank the other core organizers of this festival: the Dan River Nonprofit Network, Smokestack Theatre Company and the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History. I would also like to extend our thanks to the other organizations that provided support in the planning process: Crema & Vine, the Friends of the Old West End and Grace & Main. We appreciate all the hard work from our 60-plus volunteers, the nonprofits that shared their missions with our guests, and the vendors, artists, and hobbyists who shared their passions and talents. We are grateful to our musicians and performers for providing stellar entertainment and are incredibly grateful to all the judges, volunteers and prize donors who made our various contests successful and fun.