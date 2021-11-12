 Skip to main content
Letter: Thanks for voting yes on referendums
Letter: Thanks for voting yes on referendums

Thanks for voting yes on recent referendums To the editor:

On behalf of the VoteYes4DPS campaign committee, we would like to extend our sincere thanks to all the citizens of Danville who voted yes to the recent referendums.

Our school facilities are out of date and in some cases unsafe. But because the voters of Danville voted 60/40 for the tax increase and 68/32 for issuing municipal bonds, our schools are now back on the road to success. These improved facilities, combined with the new strategic plan adopted by Danville Public Schools, are excellent first steps in moving our community forward.

Over 100 volunteers worked on this campaign and we thank them for all the time and effort that was put forth over the past few months. Thanks also to all of you who chose to Vote Yes 4 DPS — twice! Together, we are investing in the future of Danville’s children.

Kenny Lewis and Karl Stauber, co-chairs VoteYes4DPS campaign committee

