Letter: Thanks to community

Thanks to community To the editor: As we close out our 13th year of Bridge2Bridge Danville, we are filled with hope, gratitude and thanks to this community who continue to support us in our endeavor to raise funds for the Danville Pittsylvania Cancer Association. As we gathered on a beautiful, albeit chilly, Saturday morning we were thrilled to be able to gather in person, to celebrate one another and give hope to those who are currently fighting their own personal battle with cancer, as well as to those friends and families who have lost loved ones due to this disease. This event requires an extensive amount of planning on our part and we rely heavily on our volunteers, our sponsors and our community as a whole to show up and be an integral part of our success, and show up you did! We had close to 550 participants as well as over 150 volunteers show up to give the gift of their time and talents making this day possible. We are eternally grateful that each and every one of you deemed this day worthy of your involvement. Spring is upon us and we feel a sense of renewed energy and purpose as we reflect on the beautiful day we shared and the positive impact that we as a community have made in this place that we call home! We give thanks to you all for sharing your Saturday with us, as together we play a critical role in assisting local cancer patients in receiving the help, they need to fight their battle against this dreadful disease. Thank you again for your time and efforts. Karen Johnston, Danville