Letter: The best MLK story ever

A few years ago, I was in Washington, D.C., with a group of five international baseball players visiting the sites.

We were at the MLK Memorial, and I was sharing the “spirit of MLK” with them when I noticed a big man came walking by. He was wearing a Vietnam Vets’ hat, black overcoat and a confused look on his face.

For some crazy reason, I looked him eye to eye and said, “Hey, can we help you?” “Why sir, I appreciate that," he said. “It has been a while since I was in D.C. and I was trying to take a visit to one of the memorials, but I just do not know how to get there.”

I quickly, replied, “Well, I see you must have fought over in Vietnam. I was a young lad back then and I truly understand your pain.”

In stoic reflection he replied, “Yes, I saw many things over there and over the years I thought I would visit the Vietnam Memorial. However, I could not muster the courage to do it. But today … I am here and I just cannot find it.”

“Do not fear sir! We will show you how to get there and would be honored to walk with you!”

He took a deep breath, smiled a big respectful grin and moved in the direction we pointed. My baseball warriors waited for us to go ahead and then we all took the steps with our Veteran warrior together.

When we arrived at the entrance of the memorial, he stopped, turned to all of us and said, “Thank you for being with me this far.” With a few tears in his eyes, he also said, “I have it from here.”

We shook hands, passed on our “good-lucks,” and as our international players waved goodbye, I gave my new best Black friend my best white man’s salute!

Frank H. Fulton Jr., Danville