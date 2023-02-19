To the editor,

Having watched the City Council recently, I was very impressed to see the many Danville firefighters and their family members who showed up and came forward to speak and to support them.

As I've mentioned previously, I am a Pittsylvania County resident, but I was born and raised in Danville and I follow closely what goes on with local issues, both county and city.

I also have many friends who have been and or are currently in the city fire department. Now, especially after the meeting, surely, it’s obvious to the city all the issues that needs to be addressed regarding the pay, benefits and retention problems regarding the firefighters. This at a time when Danville is experiencing major plans for the new construction of Caesar’s casino and the recently started renovation of the White Mill, now known as Dan River Falls.

Many more new firefighters will be needed to protect these structures. The city leaders better get prepared for all these additional infrastructure plans and how the fire department will play a vital role in protecting these properties and the employees in them.

The city needs to stop all the merry-go-round stalling and all the repetitious and endless studies, as Mr. Miller so rightly stated. (Thank you Mr. Miller!) The time for studies is over. It's time for action. It’s time to show these dedicated civil employees that the city cares and appreciates their compassion for serving and protecting the city of Danville, if they actually do.

The city leaders need to make all the efforts come together as quickly as possible to push through a pay increase and make their compensation package competitive with other municipalities. Otherwise, many more firefighters, some with many years of experience, will be departing for better paying positions soon in order to support their families, just as the council members and many other city leaders would.

I'm certain they would, without a doubt!

Daryl Rigney, Danville