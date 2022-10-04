Letter: The November vote

While Democrats try to magnify the overturn of Roe v. Wade as a November campaign issue, they fail to do the same things that Biden has. One of them is to point out that abortions are not universally illegal. Your ability to abort depends on your state’s position on that procedure.

In other words, rather than protest to the Supreme Court, each abortion advocate should mount a campaign in their state. Even our (lawyer) president understands that.

But there’s one other aspect regarding abortion that deserves mention at the end of this piece. And that relates to the fact that many of you know the dislike and distrust I harbor for Joe Biden and son. Both are untrustworthy crooks.

Who can argue about that? Although some have tried, their support for them is shallow and their trust is impossible to justify.

They just shrug when I’ve asked about the border crisis he has created and the millions of illegal aliens Joe can’t see from his Delaware mansions. Unlike is supporters, I have to wonder whether Joe regards millions of illegal aliens as negligible numbers.

In fact, since he’s spent his entire adult life as a tax-paid legislator, I have to wonder how he can afford the mega-mansions he and Mrs. Joe own. I can’t do the math. Nor can I estimate the size of any taxpayer’s contribution to the protective fence Joe is building around one of those mansions.

Aside from his kingly lifestyle, he touts highlights of his anti-inflation measure, messages whose effects haven’t reached the owners of grocery stores and gas stations I rely on.

That leads me to think that Joe is not only incompetent, but also uninformed.

In that regard, I can’t imagine that anyone would continue to comply with Joe’s vaccine orders (have you noticed that even the boosters didn’t work for him?). It seems he has been parroting Dr. Fauci.

Or was Fauci following Joe’s lead?

By the time people realized there was reason to question the vaccine’s efficacy, they noticed the death toll from those politically manipulated injections. Prior to that realization, Joe’s flawed mandate led to layoffs and much-needed unvaccinated medical educational personnel. It also led to the castigation of those with bona fide medical reasons for not being vaccinated.

Much too late. It was obvious that vaccination decisions should have been each individual’s personal choice.

Also, because of Joe, we are paying much more for gasoline. In addition, we may have to import those needed supplies of fuel since Joe has all but drained our reserves after the blocked a necessary pipeline and restricted digging new wells.

Although I would ask, “What were you thinking?” I’m aware that thinking has never been one of Joe’s specialties.

Only pondering has. And his son seems to have inherited that trait.

Joe, the harm you’ve done to our country must not be forgotten this November.

That vote can’t come soon enough. Thanks to your presidential-generated inflation even those women who want or need abortions can’t afford them.

Barry Koplen, Danville