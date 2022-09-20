Letter: The real threat

Yogi Berra once said, “The future ain’t what it used to be.”

"Big-Guy" Biden makes Yogi a prophet. The definition of Bidenflation is, “the cost of voting stupid.”

In their Inflation "Expansion" Act, Biden and Democrats do exactly what shouldn’t be done in a recession: raising taxes and increasing spending.

The inconvenient truth is wasteful green energy spending will lead the country into a dangerous energy deficiency for barely measurable global warming change. We’d do more for global warming by putting out the massive dumpster fire that is this current presidency.

At his inauguration, Biden promised unity. Now he divides America worse than ever with inflammatory rhetoric and name calling beneath a president, worse than Trump.

In blathering speeches, Biden is an incoherent, spiteful, angry old man. The last thing any American wants is a moral lecture from a Biden. America should question lying Joe’s soul instead of him lecturing ours.

Speaking of fascism, Biden’s Philadelphia speech used disgusting optics reminding America who the tyrant is. If you oppose Biden policy, you’re an insurrectionist enemy of the state.

If he and Democrats spent similar effort as when they lied about Trump-Russia, and now lie about 75 million opponents, maybe something would get done toward high fuel costs, inflation, crime, border crisis, fentanyl, terrorism and world peace.

Instead, we get fist pounding rage on "Big-Guy’s" need for one-party rule. Hitler accomplished the same, first eliminating guns, then his opponents. Biden and Democrats are the real threat to our democracy.

David V. Mantiply, Pittsylvania County