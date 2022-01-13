Letter: Thoughts on the filibuster

To the editor:

The filibuster is important. If a bill has the best interests of the nation at heart and is viable, a super majority of congress would/should vote for it. Any bill that is worthy would have support by a supermajority.

Fifty percent is not a majority. Any bill whose support is completely split by party lines is clearly political, and as such, does not have the best interest of the nation at heart.

Changing the rules just to get a pet bill passed is bad government. The Democrats were against changing the filibuster rules when the Republicans were in power.

If the Democrats change the rules of Congress governing the filibuster and the Republicans win the house and Senate they will be able to run amuck just as the Democrats are trying to do now.

Harvey O. Minnick Jr., Danville