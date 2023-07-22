With all the unsettling occurrences in our nation recently I felt compelled to comment.

Seemingly, our country is being stolen from us, and it is happening right in front of our very eyes almost daily. Our government no longer even attempts to represent our true interests at home or abroad. Many of our elected officials despise us and they are slowly and systematically stripping us of our liberties one by one. Our justice system no longer functions as it used to. It neither punishes the guilty nor does it protect the innocent. Our country’s entire economy seemingly only exists to enrich the globalist corporations and their benefactors. Our roads are crumbling, our bridges are collapsing and our public infrastructure is falling apart thanks in a large part to the feckless, clueless, and idiotic Secretary of Transportation, “Mayor Pete” Buttigieg.

Our nation’s borders are virtually non-existent and our immigration system only serves to provide fodder for endless spending bills that launder monies from public programs to private pockets. Our education system is in shambles. It only exists as a propaganda tool to seemingly brainwash our children into becoming the next wave of idiotic rainbow shirt wearing government worshippers. Our military seemingly is simply an extension of globalist leader’s wallets, securing a foothold in each new territory that they desire to drain of resources. Note the unending millions and millions of dollars which the “Big Guy” Biden Administration continues to send to one of, if not, the most corrupt countries in the world, Ukraine. This money should be given to our current miliary forces as well as our veterans who have fought so proudly in many conflicts to keep our nation strong and free.

Our free speech and freedom of assembly are now just a shadow of what they once were, and our rights of self-defense is sadly on the verge of being criminalized. Our right to select and elect our leaders has been jeopardized and subverted to the point where it is no longer clear whether our vote even matters.

All this being said, ALL Americans who care about our future and our kid’s future and their kid’s future better sit up, take notice and pay attention to exactly what’s happening in this great country as the very core of this nation is being destroyed from within.

And Now…The latest news…Wait for it!!!…Cocaine has been found in the White House and President Biden and crew are ignoring related questions regarding the incident and how it could get into arguably the most secure building in the country. C’mon man! Give me a break. Just who do you think you’re fooling? The American people deserve much better. Afterall, this is not Wal-Mart on black Friday. There are surveillance cameras all over the property so surely there is a way to quickly track down the culprit who brought it in. More than likely a drug deal gone awry. This Biden administration makes an absolute mockery of the Office of the President practically each and every day now.

GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Daryl Rigney

Danville