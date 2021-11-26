Letter: Tired of being lied to

To the editor:

Unlike most of you, I am retired and was able to watch the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on TV. I saw the video evidence and heard the testimony. It is clear that CNN and all of their like-minded allies in the media are guilty of distorting the news and promoting a false narrative.

I grew up in Chicago and had family in Antioch. I’ve jumped on a sled going across a frozen lake in Illinois and came to a stop in Wisconsin. Antioch and Kenosha are like Danville and Yanceyville, two small cities separated by a state line and not much more.

Rittenhouse was not some white supremist from out-of-state looking for a fight. Technically he did come from out-of-state, but it was clearly his community. He did not cross state lines with an illegal weapon and technically he did not even own the gun.

The rioters killed were not Black and Kyle had been offering basic first aid to protesters, putting out fires and cleaning up graffiti earlier in the day. Not hearsay, but proven by testimony and photography.

Rittenhouse attacked no one, but was attacked himself by an angry mob. He clearly acted in self-defense. None of the people involved in this tragic incident should have been there. All of them could have chosen to be elsewhere but all chose to be there.