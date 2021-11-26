Letter: Tired of being lied to

To the editor:
Unlike most of you, I am retired and was able to watch the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on TV. I saw the video evidence and heard the testimony. It is clear that CNN and all of their like-minded allies in the media are guilty of distorting the news and promoting a false narrative.
I grew up in Chicago and had family in Antioch. I’ve jumped on a sled going across a frozen lake in Illinois and came to a stop in Wisconsin. Antioch and Kenosha are like Danville and Yanceyville, two small cities separated by a state line and not much more.
Rittenhouse was not some white supremist from out-of-state looking for a fight. Technically he did come from out-of-state, but it was clearly his community. He did not cross state lines with an illegal weapon and technically he did not even own the gun.
The rioters killed were not Black and Kyle had been offering basic first aid to protesters, putting out fires and cleaning up graffiti earlier in the day. Not hearsay, but proven by testimony and photography.
Rittenhouse attacked no one, but was attacked himself by an angry mob. He clearly acted in self-defense. None of the people involved in this tragic incident should have been there. All of them could have chosen to be elsewhere but all chose to be there.
Kyle Rittenhouse was the only one who actually tried to avoid the conflict and was actually running away when the angry mob overtook him.
Should he have been there? No, but neither should have any of the other people involved. They attacked him by throwing rocks, hitting him on the neck with a skateboard and grabbing for his gun and actually pulled a gun on him.
After it was over, he turned himself over to the police. And the Democrats and media instantly tried promote the false narrative to appease the Black Lives Matter movement.
Bad conduct should have consequences. It is unfortunate that it came to this, but it was avoidable and the dead and injured rioters (not protestors) chose to do what they did. They had every opportunity to avoid it and chose to provoke and pursue it to its tragic but justified end.
Conclusion, Kyle Rittenhouse thought he was being a good Samaritan and had to defend himself from an angry mob. CNN, most of the media and many politicians are guilty of distorting the truth and lying to the public. And I for one am tired of being lied to.
Harvey O. Minnick, Danville