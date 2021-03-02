LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A few things that Dems must explain

To the editor:

Just a few things I have noticed that I wish the Democrats could explain to me.

Is this the kind of leadership we can expect from the Joe Biden administration?

Rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, in which none of the other countries has even come close to fulfilling their requirements ?

Or putting thousands of pipeline construction workers out of work and telling them to take other jobs that do not yet exist? That oil still needs to be refined. So why not do it the safest, cleanest way and employ a few more Americans? Yes Biden wants to push for green energy. I’m all for it, but in the meantime, why not do the smart thing and go with the pipeline?

Why is his administration considering rejoining the Iran nuclear accord? Iran never has lived up to the requirements and blatantly have ignored them, continuing to enrich uranium to near weapons-grade material. For what reason?

Recently, a couple dozen Democrats in Congress have sent a letter to the president asking that the process for launching nuclear weapons be reconsidered.