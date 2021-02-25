LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A great vaccine experience

To the editor:

Just wanted to tell you people about my experience with the Danville Health Department.

My sister called them to make an appointment to get the vaccine shot, and they put her on the call list. She called and told me to call them, which I did. They called her a week later with an appointment for two days later. She asked them to make my appointment at the same time, because we were sisters and would be coming together, which they did.

We went for our appointment, and they couldn’t have been nicer. The ladies up front registered us and in about five minutes they called us to the back to get our shot, then we needed to wait about fifteen minutes to make sure we wouldn’t have any adverse effects. The only effect I had was a sore arm for about three days and I get that from a flu shot.

There were no long lines, and you were in and out quickly. The ladies there, from the front desk to the ones giving the shots, were friendly, helpful and professional.

So please people, get the vaccine. It’s better than getting the COVID-19 virus.

ELSIE ELAINE HAPRER

Danville