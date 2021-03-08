LETTER TO THE EDITOR: About that capitalized "B" in Black

To the editor:

l read with interest the letter to the editor in Friday's Register & Bee ("Letter writer doesn’t understand slavery, March 5) in which the writer explained how the living conditions of the Blacks compared to the whites in that, when eating out, separate rooms were designated for each. The letter noted that schools were different and that slavery was horrific in that slaves were owned by their master, beaten when they did not work fast enough, etc.

The writer cited a letter written previously by a "white" author about growing up poor and living in slave quarters. In the 1940s and 1950s, I agree, living was entirely different for Blacks versus whites.

That's really not what I was so interested in. My interest is why is the reference to African-Americans capitalized "Black"? If that is referring to a race of people, why is white not capitalized?

The letter writer clearly referenced "that's true if you were white but not so for the Black population." I think whenever the white population is designated a race of people, the "W" in white should be capitalized. This is equality.

EMMA BROOKS

Chatham

EDITOR'S NOTE: The capitalization of Black is based on the specifications of The Associated Press Stylebook, which publications almost universally follow. This was explained in an earlier column.