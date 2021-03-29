LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Alzheimer's disease is cause needing your help

To the editor:

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. We want to thank the many community partners that supported the 2020 Danville Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which raised just over $17,000.

Alzheimer’s disease is a growing health crisis and the nation’s sixth-leading cause of death. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, including 150,000 in Virginia in 2020. 349,000 caregivers provided 521 million hours of unpaid care.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central and Western Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association was able to support 1,531 families more than 2,495 times in 2020 by transitioning its in-person programs and services to an online format.

Join us in the fight against this disease at the Danville Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Sept. 18. The goal for this year’s walk is $35,000. Visit alz.org/danvillewalk to start a team. For more information about Alzheimer’s disease, visit the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.

RONNIE S. PANNELL, Long Island

Ronnie S. Pannell and Sandy Pannell are co-chairs of the 2021 Danville Walk to End Alzheimer’s.