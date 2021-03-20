LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Another concept that deserves thought

To the editor:

March 20th marked the 18th anniversary of the day our country invaded Iraq to bring down the regime of Saddam Hussein. What would be the most appropriate way for our leaders to mark this occasion?

I would suggest by working to remove from U.S. Code the 2002 Authorization For Use of Military Force, which originally gave the executive branch permission to carry out this war.

Decisions about when, where and how long our troops are deployed are solely the responsibility of Congress, according to Article One of our Constitution, with rare exceptions, such as when our country is under imminent attack. So conservatives and progressives alike recommend repeal and not just for the sake of housekeeping. Left on the books, the 2002 “AUMF”, as it’s called, has successfully tempted presidents – from both political parties – to stretch it to justify unconstitutional military engagement.

There is a remedy. Representative Barbara Lee has introduced a bill (HR 256) with healthy bipartisan support that would cleanly repeal the 2002 AUMF.