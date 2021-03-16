LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Appreciating changes in Register & Bee

To the editor:

To whomever cares: Thank you for the changes made in our Register & Bee. I like the feel of the actual paper better than the old; I like that the print seems darker and easer for me to read. I like that the paper itself is not “shiny.”

So to whomever Lee Enterprises is, I say thank you.

Also thanks that it reads more balanced. Having progressive columnists everyday was unpleasant, and the Associated Press writers were often wrong and judgmental, which is not correct for a true reporter. Fair and balanced gets a bad rap, but it truly is what a good paper should strive to be.

LEA PEARCE

Providence, N.C.