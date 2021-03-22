LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Biden presidency is back to the same old

To the editor:

During the Trump administration Democrats and some in the media set new rules questioning mental acuity of the president. They questioned President Trump’s mental ability to govern from Day 1. According to those rules, President Biden’s cognitive decline begs the question, who’s in charge? Two 1988 surgeries for brain aneurysms must be contributing to his apparent decline. And he has the nuclear football?!

Biden often stumbles through what’s on his teleprompter. He forgets names of his Cabinet. The closest he has come to a press conference is answering a yelled question from a reporter: “What did you learn from your immigration briefing?” Biden answered, “a lot.” Hopefully, he learned we have record illegal immigration on the southern border with COVID-19 infections because of his executive orders.

With 120+ years of Washington experience, elitists Biden, Pelosi and Schumer sanctimoniously use media to blame everyone for their own continued failures. Since Jan. 6, if you oppose or speak out against them, you’re a “domestic terrorist.” Sadly, many Americans still believe their bull junk.