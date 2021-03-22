LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Casino could paint a bright future for city

To the editor:

A recent article on the front page of the Register & Bee (“Casino cash boosts city budget,” March 17) explains no new taxes or fees for 2021-22 in the city. As 2020 was a rough year for so very many, why not give a once-in-a-lifetime break to individual taxpayers in the city? Of course businesses pay a lot in taxes, but individuals pay city taxes pay for the services for all, not just for themselves. Some pay every year, year after year. While this may seem extreme to your tax division department, just think of the goodwill you could pour out.

When I was asked what I thought about a casino in the "City of Churches," I answered that whatever increases the tax base will benefit each citizen of Danville. Personally, I believe there will be building and remodeling and repurposing all over Danville and Pittsylvania County. Empty buildings will get new life and purpose. The mall will be filled to over flowing with shops and restaurants and all sorts of amusements.

What were once called shopping centers have been designated as the ugly strip malls with empty storefronts. They will enjoy a rebirth and be filled, not to close months later but to thrive. Hotels and fancy motels will be built to be filled by all kinds of workers and employees and, oh, those lovely visitors.