LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Congress needs to act differently

To the editor:

Congress is completely out of control, making up the rules to suit them as they go along, and being Congress they have the power to do it.

The COVID-19 rescue bill had so little to do with relief it’s a joke, a really bad one at that. It was like you or me going to the bank to get a $2,000 loan to pay medical expenses and using $700 to pay the doctor bills and the rest was spent on paying for other people's vacations.

I’m not saying people didn’t need the help. They do obviously, but the stimulus checks only amounted to about 9% of the appropriation.

We need a working government where the two parties have to compromise to get things done right. That’s not what we have now. The Senate is a 50/50 split, with the VP deciding for the Democrats all of the time. The roughly 49% of the Congress that is Republican has absolutely no say in anything.

President Biden says he wants to govern in a bipartisan way but has completely failed to make even the slightest of concessions.

Here are some changes I would propose to the way Congress does business: