LETTER TO THE EDITOR: County is trying to communicate better

To the editor:

As your elected officials, we understand that it is important that we not only make sound decisions but also do what we can to ensure the public knows what those decisions are and why we made them. In the past, Pittsylvania County has struggled mightily in keeping citizens updated with what’s happening, but that is changing.

Under the direction and priorities of this Board of Supervisors, Pittsylvania County government is doing a better job of communicating with citizens than ever before. This is a result of creativity, experimentation, and intentionality on behalf of Pittsylvania County staff. During our 2020 retreat, the Board of Supervisors decided that improving public communications and relations was a top priority moving forward. We brought on a public relations manager in September, which has led to a more diverse and effective communication effort.

Instead of just putting something in the newspaper and hoping a majority of our citizens read it, our team is trying new things. Digital message boards are being put up throughout county buildings and even at some convenience centers; partnerships with other local organizations allows for targeted distribution of information; and additional social media channels and online platforms are being used to distribute information.