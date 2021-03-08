LETTER TO THE EDITOR: County is trying to communicate better

To the editor:
As your elected officials, we understand that it is important that we not only make sound decisions but also do what we can to ensure the public knows what those decisions are and why we made them. In the past, Pittsylvania County has struggled mightily in keeping citizens updated with what’s happening, but that is changing.
Under the direction and priorities of this Board of Supervisors, Pittsylvania County government is doing a better job of communicating with citizens than ever before. This is a result of creativity, experimentation, and intentionality on behalf of Pittsylvania County staff. During our 2020 retreat, the Board of Supervisors decided that improving public communications and relations was a top priority moving forward. We brought on a public relations manager in September, which has led to a more diverse and effective communication effort.
Instead of just putting something in the newspaper and hoping a majority of our citizens read it, our team is trying new things. Digital message boards are being put up throughout county buildings and even at some convenience centers; partnerships with other local organizations allows for targeted distribution of information; and additional social media channels and online platforms are being used to distribute information.
Beginning earlier this year, our public relations team started a weekly podcast radio show on WKBY-AM (1080), and this 15-minute segment, which is aired at 3:15 weekly on radio and featured on our website and other streaming services, provides insight into some of the things our staff are up to and gives citizens relevant information about our government.
Through all of these methods, our staff has packaged information in simple, easy-to-understand formats. To ensure transparency and to keep our citizens up to date with what we’re up to, we’ve made it our goal to distribute as much information as possible through as many different platforms as we can.
DR. CHARLES H. MILLER JR.
Chatham
The writer is the Banister District supervisor for Pittsylvania County.