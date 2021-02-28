LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Death for the death penalty

Death for the death penalty

In response to T. Neal Morris’s letter (“The problem with eliminating the death penalty,” Feb. 21): There are several reasons why the death penalty should be abolished.

First and foremost, according to the DPIS (Death Penalty Information Center), since 1973 more than 170 people who had been wrongly convicted and sentenced to death in the U.S. were exonerated. Unfortunately, this did not help Carlos DeLuna who was executed in 1989 in Texas for a crime he never committed.

Secondly, 22 states have already abolished the death penalty (hopefully Virginia will soon be one of them).

Thirdly, there is no evidence that abolishing the death penalty leads to an increase in violent crimes. In fact, studies have shown just the opposite. Once a person commits a crime punishable by death, there is no reason not to continue committing the same crime over and over until, or unless, you are caught. You can be executed only once.