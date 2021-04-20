LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don't try to replace your vaccination card

If you misplace the card showing you've been vaccinated, forget replacing it. I was informed that the some airlines and countries were requiring verification of vaccinations prior to boarding. Not a good thing to discover at the airport. After two days of trying to contact the head of the COVID-19 program in the Danville/ Pittsylvania area, Dr. Scott Stillman, I give up.

First I was instructed to contact Sovah in Danville. The switchboard operator said Averett College had the records. My health records? I don't think so. She put me through to Douglas Whorley, where I left a message. No response yet. Then I went online and found numbers for COVID information in Virginia. After being on hold 30 minutes, I was cutoff. Called back and was given the numbers for the local health department. The first number, 434-799-5190, a recording says over and over, "Are you still there?" The next number, 434-791-2911, says, "The mailbox is full. I'll transfer your call," then cuts you off. I hope you will warn the public that those cards are irreplaceable.