 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don't try to replace your vaccination card
0 comments

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Don't try to replace your vaccination card

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the editor:

If you misplace the card showing you've been vaccinated, forget replacing it. I was informed that the some airlines and countries were requiring verification of vaccinations prior to boarding. Not a good thing to discover at the airport. After two days of trying to contact the head of the COVID-19 program in the Danville/ Pittsylvania area, Dr. Scott Stillman, I give up.

First I was instructed to contact Sovah in Danville. The switchboard operator said Averett College had the records. My health records? I don't think so. She put me through to Douglas Whorley, where I left a message. No response yet. Then I went online and found numbers for COVID information in Virginia. After being on hold 30 minutes, I was cutoff. Called back and was given the numbers for the local health department. The first number, 434-799-5190, a recording says over and over, "Are you still there?" The next number, 434-791-2911, says, "The mailbox is full. I'll transfer your call," then cuts you off. I hope you will warn the public that those cards are irreplaceable.

CATHY NESSELROADE, Danville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

MY WORD: I'm a conservative. Here's why I support the For the People Act

I was blessed to be born into a family that taught and modeled conservative values. My parents and grandparents showed me — not just with their words, but with their deeds — the values of honor, integrity and heeding the wisdom of our ancestors. These values have shaped my personal and political choices my whole life. I have always voted for the candidate who I thought best represented these ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert